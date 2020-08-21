Find me a laptop, robust, powerful, long battery life, ports, 4k display, desktop replacement.

I need the most powerful laptop that money can buy, but I also need it to meet my most important requirements below. I replaced a gaming system that I never used with this. I do video renderings, blu-ray rips, picture editing, email, internet. If it can do gaming, that is a plus, but not a requirement. Must be reliable with a good support and warranty.



1. Long battery life (8 hours plus)

2. Great display (4k, don't care for high refresh).

3. Great keyboard

4. ThunderBolt 3 a must, have a Caldigit TS3 plus dock waiting to be connected.

5. Must be portable and light. 15"-17"



Open Budget.