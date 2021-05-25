Finally took the disappointing plunge into liquid metal

Went from MX-5 to Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut. While I had the block off, I figured I'd clean it up and go old-school a bit. Lapped it all the way up to 5000 grit. Applied a thin layer of liquid metal with the included gothic q-tips. Put it all back together and the result?



Nothing. Literally not 1 single degree difference over MX-5 with the exact same ambient conditions between tests. Gaming it likes to sit in the mid 50s. But it's hard benchmarking I was interested in the results of.



Both TIMs with Prime95 small FFT test running for 30 minutes top out at and sustain a temperature of 91C with 5ghz PBO.



I did notice that with the liquid metal, it does seem to buffer small/transient changes a little better but that's about it. Where are these guys you hear about claiming insane differences of 15-20C over top tier pastes getting their numbers from?