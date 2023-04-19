Finally, there is a new official version of Afterburner.

MSI Afterburner 4.6.5 download - Guru3D and MSI have been working hard on AfterBurner, today, we release an updated revision of Afterburner; this application successfully secured the leading position on graphics card utilities.

...

A note to other media outlets and unaffiliated third parties: Those attempting to deep-link and/or distribute our software by uploading it to their own servers should refrain doing so. Only Guru3D.com and MSI.com are legally allowed to distribute MSI Afterburner; the same is true for Rivatuner statistics server, Rivatuner CORE application, and RTSS-related files.



Our advisory is simple: if it's not published here on Guru3D.com in the news or download section, then it's not an official public version leaving you at risk, potentially even downloading a vulnerable version at an external website. For that reason alone be very wary if you download MSI Afterburner from an external party. Our distribution is safe, and is the only way for you to know if downloads have not been tampered with, are unstable, or even vulnerable.