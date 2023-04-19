Finally, there is a new official version of Afterburner.

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,075

MSI Afterburner gets an update for modern GPUs​

"MSI Afterburner Version 4.6.5
  • Added NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40×0 series graphics cards support
  • Added voltage control support for GA103 and GDDR6x based versions of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
  • Added AMD RADEON RX 7900 series graphics cards support
  • Added total board power monitoring support for AMD RADEON RX 7900 series graphics cards
  • Added some future AMD and NVIDIA GPU PCI DeviceIDs to hardware database
  • Added Intel Arc GPUs support to hardware monitoring module. Please take a note that Intel Arc GPUs overclocking and tuning is currently not supported due to Intel hardware control API support limitation to x64 applications only
  • Added experimental support for Intel 13th generation CPUs
  • Added experimental support for AMD Ryzen 7xxx CPUs
  • CPU usage data sources in hardware monitoring module have been switched to alternate implementation based on NtQuerySystemInformation(SystemProcessorIdleInformation), because traditional legacy idle time reporting in NtQuerySystemInformation(SystemProcessorPerformanceInformation) is broken in current Windows 11 22H2 builds
  • Added workaround for broken fixed fan speed programming API (Overdrive 5 compatible fallback path) for old Overdrive 7 GCN GPUs on 22.5.2 and newer AMD drivers
  • Added config file switch for disabling native reliability voltage control API on NVIDIA GeForce GTX 9×0 series graphics cards and forcing legacy P-state 2.0 voltage control API usage on such hardware. Power users may use this switch to bypass voltage control lock on NVIDIA Maxwell series graphics cards on release 515 and newer drivers families
  • Improved correction formula parser with data format conversion, rounding and min/max functions support
  • Added OCMailbox based bus clock frequency monitoring for Skylake and newer Intel CPUs. Unlike traditional legacy timestamp clock based bus clock frequency estimations, OCMailbox provides support for overclocked BCLK monitoring. Please take a note that access to OCMailbox is blocked by design of OS when HVCI is enabled
  • Improved SMART.dll monitoring plugin. Added temperature monitoring support for NVMe devices, including the secondary controller temperature for some Samsung NVMe drives
  • Default clock frequency limit of voltage/frequency curve editor window has been extended to 3.5GHz. Please take a note that you may still customize the limits via config file if necessary
  • Update server location changed to new URL inside update checking system. Old update server location reached EOL
Source and download: Guru3D"

MSI-AFTERBURNER-HERO-1200x428.jpg

Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/msi-aft...port-for-geforce-rtx-40-radeon-rx-7900-series
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
7,498
So the company that got hacked had their source stolen and said don’t trust anything claiming to be ours from sites or services that aren’t ours suddenly launches a long awaited update to one of the said stolen programs on a new series of servers and I’m not supposed to be 100% skeptical about it?
 
D

Delicieuxz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 11, 2016
Messages
1,418
Lakados said:
So the company that got hacked had their source stolen and said don’t trust anything claiming to be ours from sites or services that aren’t ours suddenly launches a long awaited update to one of the said stolen programs on a new series of servers and I’m not supposed to be 100% skeptical about it?
Click to expand...
The download site is Guru3D, which develops Afterburner.

https://www.guru3d.com/files-details/msi-afterburner-beta-download.html

MSI Afterburner 4.6.5 download - Guru3D and MSI have been working hard on AfterBurner, today, we release an updated revision of Afterburner; this application successfully secured the leading position on graphics card utilities.
...
A note to other media outlets and unaffiliated third parties: Those attempting to deep-link and/or distribute our software by uploading it to their own servers should refrain doing so. Only Guru3D.com and MSI.com are legally allowed to distribute MSI Afterburner; the same is true for Rivatuner statistics server, Rivatuner CORE application, and RTSS-related files.

Our advisory is simple: if it's not published here on Guru3D.com in the news or download section, then it's not an official public version leaving you at risk, potentially even downloading a vulnerable version at an external website. For that reason alone be very wary if you download MSI Afterburner from an external party. Our distribution is safe, and is the only way for you to know if downloads have not been tampered with, are unstable, or even vulnerable.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top