Finally, proof your choice of gaming chair can affect the performance of your PC

Hmm, might matter after all
"Honestly, they should have both been warned by the promo video on the Ikea product page for this thing. I mean, look at it positively exuding charge.
But ESD isn't solely related to monitors; there are reports that the chair has also taken out storage drives, too, and even made graphics cards stutter. Though that could just be because of some more terrible PC ports(opens in new tab).
So, the thing to take away from this is that if you're ever having weird issues with your PC, and your screen keeps flickering off seemingly at random, it might just be an incompatible gaming chair."
...now we learn it certainly does seem to matter:
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/finally-pro...-chair-can-affect-the-performance-of-your-pc/
...now we learn it certainly does seem to matter:
