Finally Home Sale - Quadro P2000, Ryzen 3700x, Long Ass HDMI Cables, more to come

EVGA RTX 3060 - $210 Shipped -

Ryzen 5600x - $110 Shipped -

Ryzen 3700x - $90 Shipped -

i5 10400 - $85 Shipped -

NVIDIA Quadro P2000 - $130 Shipped -

Long Ass HDMI 2.0 cables (1x 25ft and 1x 35ft) - $30 Shipped -

Patriot 32 GB DDR3 12800 Kit (4x8) Black HeatSpreaders - $18 Shipped -

Finally getting ready to offload some parts now that I'm back in the states and starting rebuilds of my own stuff. Will have more to come but for now I'll just list as I free things up, was waiting for a buddy to do a build of his own but I'm tired of waiting lol.US shipping only, PayPal for payments (prefer FF but that's up to you), shipping is usually the next business day but can sometimes hit 2x days if I get busy with work. Heat and all that in sig, been here a while lol.CPU only, for an extra $10 I can fish out the medium 3rd gen AMD cooler, not the short one but not the RGB one, can't remember how they named those, the middle one. Just pulled 7-11-23 from my Plex server UNRAID box to be replaced by a 3950x to give me more options for VM's as a test bench. Ran a peaceful life never having more than 4 cores ever maxed since it was a GPU accelerated Plex install with just one VM.CPU only, ended up getting 2 of these lol, only needed one as I scrapped the second planned build with these but forgot to get rid of the spare CPU. The other one lives in a Blue Iris box and it kicks ass there, would be great as a plex box too.As I migrate more to my new master plex server I can start retiring parts from the old 2 that are no longer needed. If you are looking for encoding cards for media servers you already know what this is. Beast of a card but I no longer have use for it as I scale down my setups.Selling as a BUNDLE, both are new and never used, bought these like 5 years ago for a theater project that never happened and found these on the back of my shelf still in boxes. One of each of the below cables. Blue Rigger was the highly praised choice of the avforums back then, as can be seen in the Amazon reviews. Again, these are 5 years old or so, HDMI 2.0 and 2.0b , NOT 2.2 , but they can still work just fine if you can work within those limitsI have no clue how long this has been in my drawer lol. I'm pretty sure it's 2 kits of this:More to come, still need to rebuild my Plex server and retire a NAS and some other stuff too.