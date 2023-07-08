Finally Home Sale - EVGA RTX 3060, 5600x CPU, more to come

Finally getting ready to offload some parts now that I'm back in the states and starting rebuilds of my own stuff. Will have more to come but for now I'll just list as I free things up, was waiting for a buddy to do a build of his own but I'm tired of waiting lol.



US shipping only, PayPal for payments (prefer FF but that's up to you), shipping is usually the next business day but can sometimes hit 2x days if I get busy with work. Heat and all that in sig, been here a while lol.



For Sale:



EVGA RTX 3060 - 210 shipped - comes in the box, this was an XC which I think is just their baseline one. Needed a basic card to play some games on until I got a better card, snagged me a 3080TI so time for this to go.



Ryzen 5600x - 110 shipped - Chip only. Got me a 5800x3d when I got home so no need for this one. Chip only, I can try to see if I have a Ryzen cooler laying around but for now this is just chip only, cheaper to ship that way too.



More to come, still need to rebuild my Plex server and retire a NAS and some other stuff too.