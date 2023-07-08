Finally Home Sale - EVGA RTX 3060, 5600x CPU, i5 10400, more to come

EVGA RTX 3060 - $210 Shipped -

SOLD!

Ryzen 5600x - $110 Shipped -

SOLD!

i5 10400 - $85 Shipped -

Patriot 32 GB DDR3 12800 Kit (4x8) Black HeatSpreaders - $25 Shipped -

Finally getting ready to offload some parts now that I'm back in the states and starting rebuilds of my own stuff. Will have more to come but for now I'll just list as I free things up, was waiting for a buddy to do a build of his own but I'm tired of waiting lol.US shipping only, PayPal for payments (prefer FF but that's up to you), shipping is usually the next business day but can sometimes hit 2x days if I get busy with work. Heat and all that in sig, been here a while lol.CPU only, ended up getting 2 of these lol, only needed one as I scrapped the second planned build with these but forgot to get rid of the spare CPU. The other one lives in a Blue Iris box and it kicks ass there, would be great as a plex box too.I have no clue how long this has been in my drawer lol. I'm pretty sure it's 2 kits of this:More to come, still need to rebuild my Plex server and retire a NAS and some other stuff too.