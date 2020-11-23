Finally got my parts together... did I screw this up?

ChrisUlrich
I found an AMD 5800X and a MSI RTX 3080 Ventus available at a PC builder's mercy... so I went with him.
I pretty got everything I wanted EXCEPT the motherboard/case.
Case: Lian Li Dynamic o11 Dynamic
Motherboard: Gigabyte Auros Elite x570
CPU: AMD 5800X
GPU: MSI RTX 3080 Ventus
Harddrive: 1TB Samsung 980 Pro
RAM: 4x8 G.Skill TridentZ Royal
PSU: Thermaltake 850W Gold
CPU Cooling: Deepcool Castle E360X
Case fans: Cooler Master Masterfan MF120s (9 of them)
I am not entirely sold on a mid case and this motherboard. I can change them, but the builder is confident it'll be a stable motherboard and the cooling will be plenty. I am not into maximum overclocking but I do like to push it slightly. You guys think this motherboard will handle 4.2ghz properly?
Should I get the Dynamic o11 XL (for added cooling benefits)?
