Finally got my parts together... did I screw this up?

I found an AMD 5800X and a MSI RTX 3080 Ventus available at a PC builder's mercy... so I went with him.



I pretty got everything I wanted EXCEPT the motherboard/case.



Case: Lian Li Dynamic o11 Dynamic

Motherboard: Gigabyte Auros Elite x570

CPU: AMD 5800X

GPU: MSI RTX 3080 Ventus

Harddrive: 1TB Samsung 980 Pro

RAM: 4x8 G.Skill TridentZ Royal

PSU: Thermaltake 850W Gold

CPU Cooling: Deepcool Castle E360X

Case fans: Cooler Master Masterfan MF120s (9 of them)



I am not entirely sold on a mid case and this motherboard. I can change them, but the builder is confident it'll be a stable motherboard and the cooling will be plenty. I am not into maximum overclocking but I do like to push it slightly. You guys think this motherboard will handle 4.2ghz properly?



Should I get the Dynamic o11 XL (for added cooling benefits)?