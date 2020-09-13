Finally got my Ender 3 dialed in with direct drive and dual Z

Got my Ender 3 perfected, I think.This is the direct drive printed kit I settled on, after trying 2 other ones that I didn't care for.I used the new SKR Mini E3 v2.0 which has two separate Z stepper motor ports. I tried a belt driven dual Z from Aliexpress which ended up being garbage, and finally settled on a dual Z motor kit from Amazon for around $40.Printed this Benchy with a 0.6mm nozzle using Inland PETG at 230c/80c, 60mm/s, retractions 1.5mm at 30mm/s. Damn near perfect result for the first run on the new setup.Now on to making functional parts that won't warp in the heat!