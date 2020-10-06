Finally got around to installing my free 580 Strix 8GB GPU

It's nice to have well off friends :) My friend give me an ASUS 580 Strix 8GB card, and I finally got around to installing it (I was using a AMD POWER COLOR 7950). I want to make sure it's running correctly, so I'm wondering should I use the Heaven benchmark? If so, what settings should I use for comparison purposes?

Also, I ran Heaven, but it reported my card as having 4GB memory when it is 8GB. That's 8GB dedicated. What's with that?
 
check it in the radeon drivers because there are 4 and 8GB models of that card. hopefully he didn't flash a different bios on it because he was using it for mining.
 
