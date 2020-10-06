Finally got around to installing my free 580 Strix 8GB GPU

It's nice to have well off friendsMy friend give me an ASUS 580 Strix 8GB card, and I finally got around to installing it (I was using a AMD POWER COLOR 7950). I want to make sure it's running correctly, so I'm wondering should I use the Heaven benchmark? If so, what settings should I use for comparison purposes?Also, I ran Heaven, but it reported my card as having 4GB memory when it is 8GB. That's 8GB dedicated. What's with that?