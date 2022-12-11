Finally got a 3d printer, a modified Ender 3

Well this was the description when I bought it:Ive since basically taken the entire thing apart and put it back together straight/properly... the bed was crooked as hell and the guy was apparently printing a ton of stuff on it. It seems like it will be a good first printer. Ive already printed a handful of things as prototypes that I have designed for my business and will be designing/printing some jigs for my fiber laser as well. I paid about $320 for it... I probably couldve bought a better/similar printer brand new but it seemed like a good deal at the time with the Hemera direct drive