Finally got a 3d printer, a modified Ender 3

Well this was the description when I bought it:
317263642_10228943219230101_866012668766799663_n.jpg

Ive since basically taken the entire thing apart and put it back together straight/properly... the bed was crooked as hell and the guy was apparently printing a ton of stuff on it. It seems like it will be a good first printer. Ive already printed a handful of things as prototypes that I have designed for my business and will be designing/printing some jigs for my fiber laser as well. I paid about $320 for it... I probably couldve bought a better/similar printer brand new but it seemed like a good deal at the time with the Hemera direct drive 🤷‍♂️
 
Well, at least it was pimped out a bit for that price.

Don't know much about the hemera setup, I tend to gravitate towards BMG clones. But good luck nonetheless.
 
It seems to work pretty good but I dont have any basis for comparison really lol.
 
