Finally back to camp AMD after ~ 10 years

So I finally scratched my upgrade itch last week. Went from an i7 6900K to Ryzen 9 3900X. Last time I use an AMD in my main rig was probably 2008-ish (K9 Windsor/Brisbane?). I do some gaming at 3440x1440 and while most reviews would tell you CPU matter less at higher resolution, the minimum frame rate definitely have increased in my case. Exporting videos & encoding... definitely smashed the 6900k.
I have a few question for you guys:
1. I guess this is normal behavior but just want to be safe: Even with the Noctua heatsink, the CPU still hit 86°C (same as the stock cooler) when running heavy tasks, is this normal? I see vcore at 1.5v and boost clock at 4.6Ghz comparing to 1.45v and 4.4Ghz on the stock cooler. All settings are at stock in EFI (enabled XMP profile using Asus Ai Tweaker D.O.C.P, everything else is Auto).
2. Regarding AMD's PBO... There are TWO PBO settings in the EFI: one under "Ai Tweaker" and one under "AMD Overclocking". Are they the same? Right now both are on Auto. I tried enable them one at a time and then both but in all cases that result in lower boost clock.
