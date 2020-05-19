Finally back to camp AMD after ~ 10 years

So I finally scratched my upgrade itch last week. Went from an i7 6900K to Ryzen 9 3900X. Last time I use an AMD in my main rig was probably 2008-ish (K9 Windsor/Brisbane?). I do some gaming at 3440x1440 and while most reviews would tell you CPU matter less at higher resolution, the minimum frame rate definitely have increased in my case. Exporting videos & encoding... definitely smashed the 6900k.I have a few question for you guys: