‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Running Faster On Linux Than Windows

‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Running Faster On Linux Than WindowsI’m always eager to test new PC games on both Windows and Linux to evaluate differences in performance. Normally, my goal is to help Linux graphics developers and the people working on Proton (the compatibility layer allowing Windows games to run on Linux — also the Steam Deck’s secret weapon)
target areas for improvement on a per-game basis. This recently yielded positive results with Forza Horizon 5, where we identified some stuttering in certain hardware configurations.
Thanks the community’s help, that issue is being worked on right now! But I always have a secondary goal when running these benchmarks. I’m looking for that magical moment when a game performs better on Linux than it does on its native OS, Windows.
The moment just happened, and I’m absolutely thrilled to report on it!
-~ Jason Evangelho