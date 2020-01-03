Final Fantasy VII Remake demo has leaked, is packed with teases, spoilers

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 7:27 PM.

    erek

    Be careful on the spoilers. Is Final Fantasy VII basically overrated now? I still think it's one of the biggest leaps of all time in terms of visually impressive shock value compared to anything that came out before it

    "This slew of images deserves the most grains of salt in part because many come from unoptimized, incomplete renders with a severe lack of proper lighting, textures, and shaders. There's also the possibility that any of the images or text hints in the current leaked demo have since been updated or jettisoned due to the nature of video game development.

    Though Square Enix has not formally commented on the leak as of press time, Square Enix scenario writer Kazushige Nojima used Twitter on Thursday to offer a sad, vague statement about "leaks.""

    https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...mo-has-leaked-is-packed-with-teases-spoilers/
     
    SeymourGore

    Haven't looked up the leaks and spoilers - but is there a need to look up spoilers for a remake of an old game?
     
    Nolan7689

    Spoilers really? I mean I guess they’re expanding some story.
     
    erek

    i overheard
    there is tweaks to the story and it might not be fully true to the original ark or canon?
     
    Flogger23m

    Of course. I'm sure this will outsell the original game by a large number, and half or more of the players will be new to the game. I'm sure lots will replay it, but many people have moved on from gaming or to other types of games.
     
    vegeta535

    Of course it will out sell the original when it going to split up to probably 4 parts with each being $60.
     
