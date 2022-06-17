Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (FF7 Remake Part 2) is coming out winter 2023. Trailer only mentions PS5, so I assume PC gamers will have to wait longer.Essentially confirms this will be a trilogy.I posted this in the PC section because it will almost certainly come out for PC seeing that Remake Part 1 did, and the upcoming Crisis Core- Final Fantasy VII Reunion is coming to PC as well. With luck it comes to PC sooner than the last game.Please keep the thread spoilers free for those that never played the originals.