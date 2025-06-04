Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles (remaster)

Axman said: If they were to do a real improvement to the game it would be a difficulty mod. They exist for the PSP version, but toward the end the game gets pretty easy if you have half the skill to play it.



Maybe next console generation when they start the next batch of requels... Click to expand...

The mod get ported to this, I'm sureLast time I played this I made Ramza a Ninja with martial arts from Monk. It made the game crazy easy.He literally one turned probably 95% of the enemies in the entire game, including bosses. Just pile all PA+ equipment you get on him and his damage is broken. I think I was doing like 300 damage by the end of chapter 1 because you hit like a truck full of bears - twice.Was one of my favorite runs because the head cannon of someone running their mouth at the start of the fight just to get immediately crumpled in one punch never got old. Handed out naps for the entire game.Step to Ramza and you'd be picking your Chiclets up off the floor pronto