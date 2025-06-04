Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles (remaster)

pendragon1
Cat Can't Scratch It
yeah, i changed the title.so this looks like both a remake and a remaster...the new version will include both the classic RPG and a new enhanced version that includes new graphics and voice acting
remakes dont have to have that. even if its exactly the same, just rebuilt from the ground up, its a remake.can't tell for sure if it's an actual remake...meaning did they make any significant changes to the gameplay or story
we've already had this argument... completely rebuilt, with or without new stuff = remake.it can be argued both ways but this seems more in line with the recent Shadow of the Colossus game which was a complete rebuild from the ground up with brand new graphics, updated controls, and the same gameplay as the original (which was considered a remake)
ported and/or spruced up.then what's consider a remaster?
ummm, now that you mention it, it only says ps4/5. so maybe i should have put it in the console section. but they have been releasing a ton on PC lately...As long as this doesn't have the loading problems of the PSP port I'm in. Of course, that means I have to buy a Playstation. Are their refurbs good? Wouldn't mind saving a little to get a disk version so I can at least play some of my old games.
Unless there's a chance in hell that there is a PC or Xbox version released for this. I haven't payed Sony much attention since, uh, the PS2? Do they do that?
Maybe I should just dig out my PS1...
Wow, smearmaster is more like it. Lowest effort possible, for such a beloved game. What a bummer.
That was not going to happen. FFT was not a pixel art game. I doubt this is remade from the ground up. If you are going through all the effort to remake it why half ass it like this? Day one for me still. Loved the original.Yeah, that was my first thought when I saw it (blurry textures). I was really hoping for a "2d HD"-style remaster (like the recent Dragon Quest remakes.)
ummm, now that you mention it, it only says ps4/5. so maybe i should have put it in the console section. but they have been releasing a ton on PC lately...
You didn't prove anything. You just made an assumption based on a completely different game from a different developer.I just proved it to you with the Horizon Zero Dawn example...instead of getting all worked up, just admit you were wrong...then you can move on
Here is an actual source (the official Final Fantasy channel):ummm, now that you mention it, it only says ps4/5. so maybe i should have put it in the console section. but they have been releasing a ton on PC lately...
thats how i understood it but yes, it doesnt need the "modern audience" treatment.From what I read yesterday and today, it sounds like they're just using the translation from the War of the Lions, but I agree, if they "modernize" it, it's probably going to suck.
How else you going to keep the .00001% of the audience happy?thats how i understood it but yes, it doesnt need the "modern audience" treatment.
I did play this pretty far though I wasn't very good at it. It was fun.
If they were to do a real improvement to the game it would be a difficulty mod. They exist for the PSP version, but toward the end the game gets pretty easy if you have half the skill to play it.
Maybe next console generation when they start the next batch of requels...