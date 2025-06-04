  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles (remaster)

Will they fix the fucked up sound effects that have been in every single version that isn't the ps1
 
Also if this was a remake you'd need to do 20 side quests and mini games to between every story battle so they can pad the game runtime to 160 hours

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles launches Tuesday, September 30th, 2025 for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, and pre-orders will start later today.
 
Wow, smearmaster is more like it. Lowest effort possible, for such a beloved game. What a bummer.
 
so this looks like both a remake and a remaster...the new version will include both the classic RPG and a new enhanced version that includes new graphics and voice acting
 
polonyc2 said:
so this looks like both a remake and a remaster...the new version will include both the classic RPG and a new enhanced version that includes new graphics and voice acting
yeah, i changed the title.
 
polonyc2 said:
can't tell for sure if it's an actual remake...meaning did they make any significant changes to the gameplay or story
remakes dont have to have that. even if its exactly the same, just rebuilt from the ground up, its a remake.
 
pendragon1 said:
remakes dont have to have that. even if its exactly the same, just rebuilt from the ground up, its a remake.
it can be argued both ways but this seems more in line with the recent Shadow of the Colossus game which was a complete rebuild from the ground up with brand new graphics, updated controls, and the same gameplay as the original (which was considered a remake)
 
polonyc2 said:
it can be argued both ways but this seems more in line with the recent Shadow of the Colossus game which was a complete rebuild from the ground up with brand new graphics, updated controls, and the same gameplay as the original (which was considered a remake)
we've already had this argument... completely rebuilt, with or without new stuff = remake.
 
pendragon1 said:
ported and/or spruced up.
https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/remakes-vs-remasters-what-to-expect-when-classic-games-return
I disagree with that article...a remaster is not a simple port...none of the PS games that were ported to PC like Uncharted or God of War were initially considered remasters even though they had some visual improvements (in terms of ray-tracing)...proof of this is Horizon Zero Dawn...it was ported to PC and then a few years later received an official remaster
 
pendragon1 said:
i dont fucking care, we've been through this and you still dont get it.
I just proved it to you with the Horizon Zero Dawn example...instead of getting all worked up, just admit you were wrong...then you can move on
 
I personally think if the game was completely remade from the ground-up, it's a remake.

Like Silent Hill 2, Shadow of the Colossus, Resident Evil 2: Completely new games made from the ground up with no assets or code from the original game to be found.

But that means if a game uses original code with new visuals, or has the original game running in the background, it is NOT a remake.

Oblivion, Halo Anniversary are examples of NOT remakes, but re-masters
 
As long as this doesn't have the loading problems of the PSP port I'm in. Of course, that means I have to buy a Playstation. Are their refurbs good? Wouldn't mind saving a little to get a disk version so I can at least play some of my old games.

Unless there's a chance in hell that there is a PC or Xbox version released for this. I haven't payed Sony much attention since, uh, the PS2? Do they do that?

Maybe I should just dig out my PS1...
 
Axman said:
As long as this doesn't have the loading problems of the PSP port I'm in. Of course, that means I have to buy a Playstation. Are their refurbs good? Wouldn't mind saving a little to get a disk version so I can at least play some of my old games.

Unless there's a chance in hell that there is a PC or Xbox version released for this. I haven't payed Sony much attention since, uh, the PS2? Do they do that?

Maybe I should just dig out my PS1...
ummm, now that you mention it, it only says ps4/5. so maybe i should have put it in the console section. but they have been releasing a ton on PC lately...
https://blog.playstation.com/2025/0...icles-comes-to-ps5-and-ps4-september-30-2025/
 
chameleoneel said:
Wow, smearmaster is more like it. Lowest effort possible, for such a beloved game. What a bummer.
Yeah, that was my first thought when I saw it (blurry textures). I was really hoping for a "2d HD"-style remaster (like the recent Dragon Quest remakes.)
 
SeymourGore said:
Yeah, that was my first thought when I saw it (blurry textures). I was really hoping for a "2d HD"-style remaster (like the recent Dragon Quest remakes.)
That was not going to happen. FFT was not a pixel art game. I doubt this is remade from the ground up. If you are going through all the effort to remake it why half ass it like this? Day one for me still. Loved the original.
 
I never played FFT, though I've heard it's a very good entry in the series.
 
It is, in my opinion, one of the best Final Fantasy games full stop

The story is excellent
 
RIP

1000001913.jpg
 
polonyc2 said:
I just proved it to you with the Horizon Zero Dawn example...instead of getting all worked up, just admit you were wrong...then you can move on
You didn't prove anything. You just made an assumption based on a completely different game from a different developer.
pendragon1 said:
ummm, now that you mention it, it only says ps4/5. so maybe i should have put it in the console section. but they have been releasing a ton on PC lately...
https://blog.playstation.com/2025/0...icles-comes-to-ps5-and-ps4-september-30-2025/
Here is an actual source (the official Final Fantasy channel):


View: https://youtube.com/watch?v=esIiymsQHEQ

1000001919.jpg
 
Armenius said:
RIP
From what I read yesterday and today, it sounds like they're just using the translation from the War of the Lions, but I agree, if they "modernize" it, it's probably going to suck.
 
Axman said:
From what I read yesterday and today, it sounds like they're just using the translation from the War of the Lions, but I agree, if they "modernize" it, it's probably going to suck.
thats how i understood it but yes, it doesnt need the "modern audience" treatment.
 
Oh neat. There were rumors floating about since last year about it.

I don't really care for tactics games, but back in PS1 I did play this pretty far though I wasn't very good at it. It was fun.
 
bigdogchris said:
I did play this pretty far though I wasn't very good at it. It was fun.
If they were to do a real improvement to the game it would be a difficulty mod. They exist for the PSP version, but toward the end the game gets pretty easy if you have half the skill to play it.

Maybe next console generation when they start the next batch of requels...
 
Axman said:
If they were to do a real improvement to the game it would be a difficulty mod. They exist for the PSP version, but toward the end the game gets pretty easy if you have half the skill to play it.

Maybe next console generation when they start the next batch of requels...
The mod get ported to this, I'm sure

Last time I played this I made Ramza a Ninja with martial arts from Monk. It made the game crazy easy.

He literally one turned probably 95% of the enemies in the entire game, including bosses. Just pile all PA+ equipment you get on him and his damage is broken. I think I was doing like 300 damage by the end of chapter 1 because you hit like a truck full of bears - twice.

Was one of my favorite runs because the head cannon of someone running their mouth at the start of the fight just to get immediately crumpled in one punch never got old. Handed out naps for the entire game.

Step to Ramza and you'd be picking your Chiclets up off the floor pronto
 
