final build check on ram: i9-10900k + MSI MEG Z490 Unify motherboard + gskill tridentz 8x4 32gb?

I have finally decided on going forward with a new build to replace my 8700k cpu (5ghz on all cores), so i can move that build into my living room htpc instead. Ill gain the advantage of the extra cores for rendering demands and should maintain close to 5-5.2ghz on at least some cores.
I seem to recall recently someone suggesting it was better to actually have 4 ram chips rather than 2 for overclocking, contrary to my past understanding (i have dual 16gb chips in my rig now at 3200mhz).
I'm leaning towards gskill tridents of some variety (4000mhz?) x 4 or x2 depending (or samsung b-die derivatives)? (i think it was said t-topology it was better with 4, unsure what the T is)
Any suggestions on a good combo for this motherboard and cpu? The motherboard that seems to have the best bang for the buc and still able to oc a bit is this 490 msi
Some that i have found include these:
corsair 4x8gb 4000mhz (the 64gb's out there are super expensive, here $200 but c18) Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) C18 Desktop Memory – Black at Amazon.com (edit i guess thats 3600, not at least 4000 by default)
Seems everything else has suddenly gone ridiculously expensive, especially 4000+mhz.
Gskills here 3600mhz with cas of 17 as well G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4 3600MHz DIMM F4-3600C17Q-32GTZR at Amazon.com
but $320
$328 for cas16 G.SKILL F4-3600C16Q-32GTZR 32 GB (8 GB x 4) Trident Z RGB Series DDR4 3600 MHz Dual Channel Memory Kit - Black with Full Length RGB LED Light bar at Amazon.com
**$200 for the cas16 gskills here (leaning towards thinking this one) G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 32GB (4 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C16Q-32GTZRC - Newegg.com
**$289 for cas18 and 4000mhz however with these tridentz Gskill 4000mhz
Leaning towards the last two, so faster 3600 vs slower 4000. Trying to keep it in the $200 range.
Thanks in advance
