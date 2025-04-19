  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.

Files have went missing from my desktop. Where have they gone?

P

ParkyRFC

n00b
Joined
Jan 5, 2012
Messages
46
Apologies if this is in the wrong section, feel free to move.

I shut down my computer yesterday for a few hours and upon turning back on I have noticed that at least one folder full of important excel sheets has vanished completely. There's also a few others missing that were just sitting on my desktop. I'm running windows 10, don't recall installing any updates before shutting down. The only thing I remember doing was having to force shut CCleaner because it had froze while trying to update Microsoft Edge I think it was. Not sure where to go from here so any advice would be appreciated. Thanks!
 
