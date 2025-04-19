Files have went missing from my desktop. Where have they gone?

Apologies if this is in the wrong section, feel free to move.
I shut down my computer yesterday for a few hours and upon turning back on I have noticed that at least one folder full of important excel sheets has vanished completely. There's also a few others missing that were just sitting on my desktop. I'm running windows 10, don't recall installing any updates before shutting down. The only thing I remember doing was having to force shut CCleaner because it had froze while trying to update Microsoft Edge I think it was. Not sure where to go from here so any advice would be appreciated. Thanks!
