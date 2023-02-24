File Timestamps Change by 6hours on File Copy

I've seen this happen for better part of a decade now (at least since 2015) and am really curious as to the root cause explanation because I can't think of a single reason in theory that it should be happening.



The scenario is 2x FAT32 drives connected to 2x xp computers at the end of an IPsec tunnel. Copy a file from one end to the other and the timestamps look the same from the source computer. Physically take the source drive and connect it to the destination computer and compare the file with the destination drive and the timestamp is off exactly 6 hours. Same timezone on both computers, so no funny business there. Same dst settings on both systems, so can't be that either. Makes no sense since both systems are basically twins and the drives are nothing special either.



What else can cause the time to shift like this? I've seen it happen over a couple of different IPsec tunnels being used as the source and it just bugs me. The files compare properly so there's nothing different between the source and destination file other than that 6hrs difference in the timestamp.



Any ideas welcome. This one just puzzles me. Hoping someone has seen this and recognizes it.