File Editor that remembers tabs?

Code: @echo off start "1" "C:\Users\Michael\Desktop\1.txt" start "2" "C:\Users\Michael\Desktop\2.txt" start "3" "C:\Users\Michael\Desktop\3.txt"

I'm having multiple files .txt, .html, .php etc. open at the same time and i would love an editor where i can open multiple files in multiple tabsI don't need/want something fancy/bloaty. Synthax highlighting would be nice but not even absolutely necessary since i'm mainly trying to manage my "notes.txt" files. Ideally free.I currently use windows notepad together with a .bat file like thisBut this is far from ideal because i constantly have to edit it and gather file paths manually.