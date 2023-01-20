File Editor that remembers tabs?

I'm having multiple files .txt, .html, .php etc. open at the same time and i would love an editor where i can open multiple files in multiple tabs that also remembers those tabs/reopens the files after closing and restarting the program.
I don't need/want something fancy/bloaty. Synthax highlighting would be nice but not even absolutely necessary since i'm mainly trying to manage my "notes.txt" files. Ideally free.
I currently use windows notepad together with a .bat file like this
Code:
@echo off
start "1" "C:\Users\Michael\Desktop\1.txt"
start "2" "C:\Users\Michael\Desktop\2.txt"
start "3" "C:\Users\Michael\Desktop\3.txt"
But this is far from ideal because i constantly have to edit it and gather file paths manually.