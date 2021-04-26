Figured some of the old timers would appreciate this workhorse

J

jebo_4jc

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - April 2011
Joined
Apr 8, 2005
Messages
14,553
I've been getting nostalgic for some of my old hardware lately. I would love to have a Radeon 9500 Pro, Athlon XP 3000+, Pentium 4 3.0C, or 1.4GHz Athlon Thunderbird. Most of those go for prices that are stupidly high on ebay. But, I found a guy selling Q6600 for $9 shipped and figured I'd scoop it up. I don't know what I'm going to do with it. I would love to make a display in my basement or something, or maybe I'll make a keychain, who knows. But seeing it brought back memories of overclocking these to 3.2 - 3.6. they were the backbone of the mighty [H]orde for a good while.
 

Attachments

  • 20210426_073332.jpg
    20210426_073332.jpg
    316.6 KB · Views: 0
