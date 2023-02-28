erek
- Dec 19, 2005
8,617
Quantum Quantum Quantum FPQAs
"FPQAs not only create a custom computer for each application, but they can even update the computer ahead of each step in a calculation. This opens the door to automating processor updates, accelerating performance even further. It also enables the optimization of dynamic problems. For instance, one could dynamically solve routing problems for autonomous robots, which evolve in real time, updating the qubit positions when there is a change in the conditions caused by an accident, even if this requires taking alternative routes that were not part of the options initially.
In those cases where the quantum processor, the core of the quantum computer, is not intended to be used as a general-purpose processor but rather optimized for a specific problem, FPQAs can allow for experimentation during the design process before the final layout of the processor is determined.
FPQAs hold the key to more efficient use of quantum resources, thus accelerating the path to useful quantum computers."
Source: https://www.eetimes.eu/field-programmable-qubit-arrays-the-quantum-analog-of-fpgas/
