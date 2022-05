I have had this Fideco dual bay docking station for a number of years now. http://www.fideco-it.com/copy_prod_details_081448_1733859.html . Totally reliable until today. It would not read from any drive I tried. (They can't all be bad.) I swapped power supply and USB cables. No difference. So is this docking station now e-waste?Anyone have a dual-bay docking station they can recommend?