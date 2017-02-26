Fiber Channel LTO Tape Drive Novice

Hello all,I find that having multi-terabyte hard disk drives and the ability to record HD video means that I have a lot of data that needs backing up. Some quick research lead me to LTO tapes as the most affordable high capacity means of backing up data. So, I went to eBay and bought a used "400/800GB ULTRIUM LTO-3 TAPE DRIVE 410645-001 LC-UF6QC-HP, AD595A". As this is a Fiber Channel tape drive I also bought a "A6795-62002 HP 2Gbps PCI 64Bit Fiber Channel Card HBA Tachyon XL2" and a "Blue 1/3/5M LC-LC DUPLEX 50/125 Multimode Fiber Optic Cable Patch Cord Jumper". Note: I have some Imation Ultrium LTO 3 Tapes from a previous failed attempt to get a SCSI LVD LTO drive working.After hooking it all up to my computer, I found that there is little online documentation pertaining to the use of Fiber Channel LTO drives on Linux. In retrospect, I should have found this out before buying.After I confirmed that my computer saw the Fiber Channel card with the command "lspci" and saw the entry "03:06.0 Fibre Channel: Hewlett-Packard Company Tach XL2 Fibre Channel Host Adapter (rev 0b)", I found myself at a loss as to what to do next.I have absolutely no experience with Fibre Channel. I do not know if I can even use the LTO drive with this card and cable. I also have no idea of what software I need.I recently switched from Fedora to Arch Linux as my operating system. I have a MSI 760GM-E51 (FX) motherboard.I humbly ask if anyone has any ideas or information.