FI27Q-X best settings for competitive gaming?

Who else has the FI27Q-X monitor?

What are your picture settings for best visibility for competitive FPS, i.e. PUBG?



When I first got this monitor I tried my own picture settings"

Brightness 50

Contrast 50

Gamma 3

Color Vibrance 12

OD Balance



While this setting looks very good, I was having trouble spotting enemies in PUBG.



So I tried the inbuilt 'FPS' picture profile, and it changed to

Brightness 85

Contrast ?

Gamma 1

Color Vibrance 10

OD Speed



This setting looks very bright and nowhere near as popping as my custom setting, but it gave me considerable better vision in PUBG, I can spot enemies much better. I turned it down to brightness 75 but alot of the image still looks washed out.



Is there any suggestions on what settings I should use for best visibility in PUBG and still get a nice vibrant image with good contrast, or am i going to have to pick one or the other out of vision and image quality?