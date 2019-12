Idk, I’ve never bought a game because it had top notch VA. As far as qualities of a game go, bad VA is annoying but so long as I can use subtitles and skip the dialog it’s not a deal breaker. A few games have violated that (SWTOR on release comes to mind, was later fixed), but most do that day 1 now.



Will probably not be a Day 1 purchase for me (I don’t do that often), but will probably snag it early after it’s had a chance to get the early reviews out and any knee jerk patches shipped.



I enjoyed the original a good deal, but I am not expecting a second coming of baby gamer Jesus. I’m just hoping for another decent experience.

