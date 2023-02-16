Few RTX 4090s for Sale. Msi 4090 Liquid X, Msi 4090 Gaming X, Gigabyte windforce 4090

I am pricing these to sell. New ones are listed at retail or below what they usually sell on and used ones below retail. No low balls, these are firm. I have sold plenty here to respectable buyers and not desperate to sell and just hooking people up. I have more than a month available to return all these so if someone rather pay more retail + tax all power to them. But do note no desperation saled here. + I am covering shipping on them as well which usually ends up being around 20+ average. All prices Zelle or Paypal F&F.



MSI RTX 4090 Gaming X - New $1650 Shipped. (Retails 1650, but mostly 1699 + tax)



MSI RTX 4090 Liquid X - New $1770 shipped. (Retails 1749 normal, but usually 1800 + tax)



Gigabyte Windforce RTX 4090 - Slightly Used like new will ship in original box - $1550 Shipped. (Retails $1600 + tax)



Cards are not registered. Can provide gift reciepts to you to register after purchase but MSI and Gigabyte don't usually bother if you have serial.



PM with any questions. Check out my heat in signature, many reviews from happy 4090 buyers.