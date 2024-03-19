Few Ender 3s 3rd printers for sale

Looking around $150 each or best offer.
I have 3 ender 3s trying to get rid of. They are original ender 3s but with many upgrades. Looking for local pickup don't really want to ship them out. Raleigh NC
1. Brand new ender 3. out of box I upgraded this one to direct drive with upgraded creality silent board running Marlin. Never been used (Sale pending)
2. Used. Direct drive with BIGTREETECH SKR Mini E3 V1.2 board upgrade running Marlin.
3. Traditional Boden setup (I have a direct drive kit for this one never installed it) This one is running Klipper firmware.
Will also throw in hot ends and any spare parts I have for the printers.
I also have a BLTouch clone I can throw in for free.
Send me an offer.
