Feeling the itch for a change....

One of the fun things about popsicles and linux is getting to try out different flavors. I've been on Manjaro with KDE as desktop and serving files, Plex, and Pi-hole for my house 24/7 for a couple of years now without a single hiccup. Before that was KDE Neon. which only ever had 1 small issue. Sometime this summer I'm going to upgrade my storage ad while I'm at it I think I'll make a change again.



While Manjaro has been hiccup free I do sometimes feel like upgrading most of the system 1 or two times a month is becoming unnecessary. Yes it's just a click of a few buttons, but outside of security updates most updates aren't honestly adding anything I'll ever notice. So think I'm going to give the venerable old vanilla Debian an install when I get the new drives. It should have a new release out in the next few months. I'm familial with linux enough now I can set it up how I want it just fine. I just want to set it and forget it for a couple of years while just getting security updates when needed. Some apps while update frequently like Steam or Discord but that's okay.



I've been on KDE forever, but I think I'll load up some other DEs on the VM from Deb Testing and see how the others look/feel. Never hurts to look.



Anyone else get that itch every few years too?