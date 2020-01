Information does seem to be sparse on this particular monitor, for some reason. But from what I've read it uses the same grainy coating as the UP3214Q, U3011 and U2711 ( AG 3H ), so it is most likely going to be an issue for you. It is also said that this uses the same Sharp IGZO panel that is popular in the high-end 4K 32" segment. The UP3214Q used PWM in the backlight, but that doesn't necessarily mean it was carried over to the new model.