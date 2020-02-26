Feedback on a build greatly appreciated.

The last pc I built, the one I am currently using, was in 2012 and I have not kept up on the current trends.
My current hardware includes:
Case – ATCS 840
G.SKILL Ripjaws X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) Desktop Memory Model F3-1600C9D-16GXM
ASUS SABERTOOTH Z77 LGA 1155 Intel Z77 HDMI SATA 6Gb/s USB 3.0 ATX Intel Motherboard
Intel Core i7-3770K Ivy Bridge Quad-Core 3.5GHz (3.9GHz Turbo) LGA 1155 77W BX80637I73770K Desktop Processor Intel HD ...
ASUS GeForce GTX 670 DirectX 11 GTX670-DC2-2GD5 2GB 256-Bit GDDR5 PCI Express 3.0 x16 HDCP Ready SLI Support Video Card
I would guess that just about anything I put together will feel like an upgrade though I would like to make sure I do not end up with anything that will not play nicely together or be missing something that might work better for what I’m doing.
I am looking to spend no more than 1500 max and the lower the better though if history tells me anything I will not upgrade again for quite a while….
My computer is mainly used for gaming and the normal day to day family life.
The configuration I was looking at is: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/YLYV27
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition 42 CFM CPU Cooler
MSI B450 GAMING PRO CARBON AC ATX AM4 Motherboard
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3000 Memory
Samsung 970 Evo 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
Seagate Barracuda Compute 2 TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive
Seagate Barracuda Compute 2 TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB Video Card
Corsair RM (2019) 750 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply
Plan on using my existing case. ATCS 840
Also using my 2 old HP Compaq LA2306x Monitors.
