Feds seize 13 more DDoS-for-hire platforms in ongoing international crackdown

Good
""The FBI tested each of services associated with the SUBJECT DOMAINS, meaning that agents or other personnel visited each of the websites and either used previous login information or registered a new account on the service to conduct attacks," FBI Special Agent Elliott Peterson wrote in the affidavit. "I believe that each of the SUBJECT DOMAINS is being used to facilitate the commission of attacks against unwitting victims to prevent the victims from accessing the Internet, to disconnect the victim from or degrade communication with established Internet connections, or to cause other similar damage."
The Justice Department also said in Monday’s announcement that four of the defendants charged in December pleaded guilty earlier this year. Those defendants and their pleas are:
Source: https://arstechnica.com/information...platforms-in-ongoing-international-crackdown/
- Jeremiah Sam Evans Miller, aka “John The Dev,” 23, of San Antonio, Texas, pleaded guilty on April 6 to conspiracy and violating the computer fraud and abuse act related to the operation of a booter service named RoyalStresser.com (formerly known as Supremesecurityteam.com);
- Angel Manuel Colon Jr., aka “Anonghost720” and “Anonghost1337,” 37, of Belleview, Florida, pleaded guilty on February 13 to conspiracy and violating the computer fraud and abuse act related to the operation of a booter service named SecurityTeam.io;
- Shamar Shattock, 19, of Margate, Florida, pleaded guilty on March 22 to conspiracy to violate the computer fraud and abuse act related to the operation of a booter service known as Astrostress.com; and
- Cory Anthony Palmer, 23, of Lauderhill, Florida, pleaded guilty on February 16 to conspiracy to violate the computer fraud and abuse act related to the operation of a booter service known as Booter.sx.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/information...platforms-in-ongoing-international-crackdown/