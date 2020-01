Code: $ free -h total used free shared buff/cache available Mem: 62G 3.0G 57G 270M 2.0G 58G Swap: 0B 0B 0B

Considering how light of a footprint Linux has on RAM compared to... ...certain other operating systems... I'm surprised this is even a problem.My free -h with more open tabs than God in Firefox, while editing a high resolution image in Gimp and playing my favorite musing in the Spotify clientSo, 3Gig used, of which 2 gigs are cache/buffers. So in reality, 1 gig used. That should cover most non-specialty, non-VM desktop loads right there.Just size your RAM appropriately, and you don't have to worry about OOM, or even having a swap partition!Linux would be better off if it spent more time worrying about supporting all new hardware from major vendors on launch day, and worried less about how to get shit to run well on old 15 year old RAM constrained systems.