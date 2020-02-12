February 2020 Patch Tuesday Update- 99+ fixes

Microsoft Addresses Active Attacks, Air-Gap Danger with 99 Patches There are 12 critical and five previously disclosed bugs in the February 2020 Patch Tuesday Update.

Microsoft has issued one of its largest Patch Tuesday updates for the shortest month of the year, addressing 99 security vulnerabilities across a range of products...12 of the bugs are listed as critical – and the rest are rated as being important...one them applies to Microsoft's Secure Boot security feature designed to prevent malware from loading during start-upincluded are patches for Microsoft's retooled Edge browser which is now powered by Chromium...Microsoft dished up its first round of updates for Edge since its public release last month, with fixes for 41 vulnerabilities...