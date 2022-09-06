FE Cards now discounted at UK Store

spine
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2003
- Messages
- 2,691
Previously they had a rebate of £280 just for the 3090ti, as of today it's a proper upfront discount of up to about £300 across the board.
This is the first time I've ever seen nvidia discount their cards on their UK store. Usually old cards just sit there for a while till stocks run out.
This is all good to see!
