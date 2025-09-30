FCC mistakenly leaks confidential iPhone schematics

erek
"The schematics are an interesting artifact of Apple's production processes, but not really that useful to consumers at all. There is little use in knowing the minutiae of how individual components connect and work with each other on such a detailed level.
To Apple, the real problem is the information getting into the hands of rival tech firms and smartphone producers.
It could be argued that the release of the schematic isn't a big issue since a competitor could simply buy and closely examine Apple's products to do the same thing. However, the schematic provides Apple's own knowledge on the construction without any guesswork on the matter.
Apple may also be able to deal with competitors using the information for themselves if they are part of patented concepts. Apple is a staunch defender of its intellectual property, and won't hesitate to try and stop others from using its ideas using a patent infringement lawsuit.
The FCC has yet to actually act on the discovery of the release, nor comment about the disclosure.
The most likely reason for its release is an incorrect setting in the FCC database that permitted the accidental publication. It is more likely to be an accident than an intentional FCC act against Apple.
However with the information now available on the Internet and already copied by interested parties, pulling the schematic won't undo any damage caused to Apple from the release."
Source: https://appleinsider.com/articles/2...ntial-iphone-16e-schematics?utm_source=feedly
