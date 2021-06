Lakados said: https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-the-fbi-got-colonial-pipelines-ransom-money-back-11623403981#:~:text=On Monday, the Justice Department,not support the audio tag.&text=Last week, law enforcement said,hackers after a ransomware attack.

That's paywalled but still just surface level drivel on what's more of a nuanced, rabbit hole issue. The main problem is the FBI isn't actually being transparent about what and how they did what they claim they did, and they have their reasons for it. But reading between the lines of what they did say in their press release and court order affidavits, no encryption was broken, and this was more a matter of investigative work, and using jurisdictional leverage to compel internet companies and/or a crypto exchange for information. And basically unraveling this from its weakest points that have nothing to do with breaking encryption.So unless our three letter agencies are already using quantum computers, there's no way to hack a private key - it's a mile long. And if they DID crack SHA-256, they don't reveal that for a $2.3m recovery. Because that would mean carte blanche access to the encrypted communications and banking of everyone on the planet.My only issue with this is that network and encryption security FUD gets published and regurgitated endlessly because it gets more clicks.