FBI Seizes Major Nintendo Switch Piracy Website

I find it amusing that the courts are siding with corporations to use A.I. LLM's to data mine articles, books, images, and other works of art, etc for free; many times using pirated copies. These same courts have ruled that it is illegal for a regular consumer to download the afore mentioned works of art for free because it might hurt a corporation's bottom line. You and I will literally go to jail for these actions and the corporations will become trillionaires behind the same acts.



I pay for streaming services and I can only get 720p or 480p service on my 2 Gig symmetrical internet service because I'm not using Windows. I bought a year of one service and can't login to watch it because I run Linux. How many want to bet the server that the service is streaming the show from is running a form of Linux?



The pirate websites with the same content looks 10,000 times better and I already paid for the real stream; why watch in sh*t mode when I can watch in HD?



Why am I paying to be annoyed in the first place? Not like we own ANY of the digital content licenses we purchase. We are only paying for the convenience of having everything available with a few clicks of a button. What happens when you find out you have to setup a VM with Windows on it to watch a show you already paid the company to watch or just drop by a pirate website and click a few buttons. Which is easier and more convenient for you?



I just find the whole system very drole. Why bite the hand that feeds you?



No, I do not care about Nintendo to even test a rom to see how it runs. That ship sailed 30 years ago.