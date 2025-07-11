  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FBI Seizes Major Nintendo Switch Piracy Website

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,045
1752246077182.png


""This domain has been seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the statement now visibile on NSW2U.com reads, "in accordance with a seizure warrant issued pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 2323 issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia as part of a law enforcement operation and action by the Federal Bureau of Investigation [and] Fiscal Information and Investigation Service."

That latter organisation, the FIOD, is a Dutch government agency that investigates financial crimes, suggesting the website had ties to the Netherlands.

Various European countries had previously blocked access to NSW2U.com after it had been added to a EU blacklist in May. Now, the site is seemingly gone for good.

IGN has contacted Nintendo for more detail on the website's closure, and any next steps against those behind its operation.

Nintendo has long waged war on those who enable piracy of its video games, and sought high-profile fines and even prison sentences for those involved. But the company's most recent approach of bricking Switch 2 consoles from accessing the majority of their features has raised eyebrows — with concerns around the impact of this tactic on second-hand customers, and even a legal challenge from a Brazilian authority which believes Nintendo has over-reached."

https://www.ign.com/articles/fbi-seizes-major-nintendo-switch-piracy-website
 
Nobu said:
That's cool. What did they do again?
Click to expand...
They cut off the head of a hydra. Six more will take it's place. Assuming six more don't already exist.
Twisted Kidney said:
I thought crime was legal in the United States now.
Click to expand...
It is if you have a list of people who went to an island. Not the kind that's just a 3 day tour either.
 
DukenukemX said:
They cut off the head of a hydra. Six more will take it's place. Assuming six more don't already exist.
Click to expand...
They need to keep cutting until it dies, then, and our internet highways are as close to pirate free as possible. Go Nintendo!!
 
GoldenTiger said:
They need to keep cutting until it dies, then, and our internet highways are as close to pirate free as possible. Go Nintendo!!
Click to expand...
You're a fool if you think this works. Nintendo has done this many times at no avail. RomUlation, Vimm's Lair, and now this. Quick Google for NSP roms will find other websites that still exist. Piracy is not something that can be stopped. Remember RIAA and MPAA? They didn't win. Netflix killed them off. Which is odd cause now Netflix is causing people to pirate content.
 
I find it amusing that the courts are siding with corporations to use A.I. LLM's to data mine articles, books, images, and other works of art, etc for free; many times using pirated copies. These same courts have ruled that it is illegal for a regular consumer to download the afore mentioned works of art for free because it might hurt a corporation's bottom line. You and I will literally go to jail for these actions and the corporations will become trillionaires behind the same acts.

I pay for streaming services and I can only get 720p or 480p service on my 2 Gig symmetrical internet service because I'm not using Windows. I bought a year of one service and can't login to watch it because I run Linux. How many want to bet the server that the service is streaming the show from is running a form of Linux?

The pirate websites with the same content looks 10,000 times better and I already paid for the real stream; why watch in sh*t mode when I can watch in HD?

Why am I paying to be annoyed in the first place? Not like we own ANY of the digital content licenses we purchase. We are only paying for the convenience of having everything available with a few clicks of a button. What happens when you find out you have to setup a VM with Windows on it to watch a show you already paid the company to watch or just drop by a pirate website and click a few buttons. Which is easier and more convenient for you?

I just find the whole system very drole. Why bite the hand that feeds you?

No, I do not care about Nintendo to even test a rom to see how it runs. That ship sailed 30 years ago.
 
DukenukemX said:
You're a fool if you think this works. Nintendo has done this many times at no avail. RomUlation, Vimm's Lair, and now this. Quick Google for NSP roms will find other websites that still exist. Piracy is not something that can be stopped. Remember RIAA and MPAA? They didn't win. Netflix killed them off. Which is odd cause now Netflix is causing people to pirate content.
Click to expand...

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvu6on0b0L4
 
cageymaru said:
I find it amusing that the courts are siding with corporations to use A.I. LLM's to data mine articles, books, images, and other works of art, etc for free; many times using pirated copies. These same courts have ruled that it is illegal for a regular consumer to download the afore mentioned works of art for free because it might hurt a corporation's bottom line. You and I will literally go to jail for these actions and the corporations will become trillionaires behind the same acts.
Click to expand...
Companies have been caught pirating tons of content, and yet nobody gets arrested, much like Epstein's list. Do as I say, not as I pirate.

View: https://youtu.be/OEogEf5CH1w?si=SxssGylLHlDL7l8L
I pay for streaming services and I can only get 720p or 480p service on my 2 Gig symmetrical internet service because I'm not using Windows. I bought a year of one service and can't login to watch it because I run Linux. How many want to bet the server that the service is streaming the show from is running a form of Linux?
Click to expand...
Do as I say, not as I Linux. That needs to be on a T-Shirt.
I just find the whole system very drole. Why bite the hand that feeds you?
Click to expand...
Don't, because a pirate is free.
 
DukenukemX said:
People excited about this ban don't know history.
View attachment 741496
Click to expand...
I don't think most people are under the impression that this is a decisive blow that will make pirates see the error of their ways. But law enforcement and companies like Nintendo should still go after them — both because they're real problems now and because both organizations have obligations. The FBI has to, well, enforce the law; Nintendo has to deal with the "use it or lose it" nature of copyright.

(For the record, I don't think companies' knowing use of copyrighted material for generative AI training is cool, either, and the lack of enforcement is a real problem.)
 
Only illegal if they can't do the following 4 things: pay for good lawyers, pay for re-election of politicians, sit in front of politicians on national TV to be yelled at for show, and pay corporate taxes in the tens of millions. Otherwise, piracy is fine by our court system. Facebook proved that by hosting pirated ebooks on torrent sites and using it to train their AI and what happened nothing or a fine that's probably even tax deductible to them rofl.
 
Aurelius said:
I don't think most people are under the impression that this is a decisive blow that will make pirates see the error of their ways.
Click to expand...
I don't think downloading abandonware is bad at all. Sure not all of piracy is abandonware, but not all illegal downloads are a loss either.
Aurelius said:
But law enforcement and companies like Nintendo should still go after them — both because they're real problems now and because both organizations have obligations. The FBI has to, well, enforce the law;
Click to expand...
It's hard to test but I think only a fraction of illegal downloads would turn into actual purchases without piracy. I think money spent by companies on anti piracy measures including lobbying law enforcement crackdowns is a complete waste.
Aurelius said:
Nintendo has to deal with the "use it or lose it" nature of copyright.
Click to expand...
If this was a legit concern, companies that aren't as aggressive as nintendo would be loosing their IPs left, right and center.
Aurelius said:
(For the record, I don't think companies' knowing use of copyrighted material for generative AI training is cool, either, and the lack of enforcement is a real problem.)
Click to expand...
A judge actually ruled it fair use in a recent case. Which I completely agree with.
 
M76 said:
It's hard to test but I think only a fraction of illegal downloads would turn into actual purchases without piracy. I think money spent by companies on anti piracy measures including lobbying law enforcement crackdowns is a complete waste.
Click to expand...
I'll use this as a bit of an umbrella quote.

I agree that abandonware is a gray area, and that only a small number of pirate downloaders would go legit if they had no choice. I just think it's not so much waste as it is a requirement to pursue at least some high-level cases.

Nintendo is aggressive, but it also has both a ton of money and a business that revolves heavily around exclusive games. Smaller companies can still take action but either don't have the resources or as much motivation to go all-out. The issue isn't whether they can match Nintendo, it's that they make a reasonable effort to protect their IP with the tools they have.
 
Aurelius said:
I'll use this as a bit of an umbrella quote.

I agree that abandonware is a gray area, and that only a small number of pirate downloaders would go legit if they had no choice. I just think it's not so much waste as it is a requirement to pursue at least some high-level cases.

Nintendo is aggressive, but it also has both a ton of money and a business that revolves heavily around exclusive games. Smaller companies can still take action but either don't have the resources or as much motivation to go all-out. The issue isn't whether they can match Nintendo, it's that they make a reasonable effort to protect their IP with the tools they have.
Click to expand...
The problem with abandonware is that the people who made it are no longer working for the company. Chances are they either left Nintendo or only got paid for the work they did and moved onto the next project. Nintendo has long made their money and everyone has moved on. Protect your IP all you want but this stuff should be public domain once it has hit a certain age. I don't mean Mickey Mouse lengths of time either. After 10 years you've made your money and it should be public domain.
sorry nintendo.jpg
M76 said:
I don't think downloading abandonware is bad at all. Sure not all of piracy is abandonware, but not all illegal downloads are a loss either.

It's hard to test but I think only a fraction of illegal downloads would turn into actual purchases without piracy. I think money spent by companies on anti piracy measures including lobbying law enforcement crackdowns is a complete waste.

If this was a legit concern, companies that aren't as aggressive as nintendo would be loosing their IPs left, right and center.

A judge actually ruled it fair use in a recent case. Which I completely agree with.
Click to expand...
People forget that Nintendo has abandoned a number of games that people still love. Earthbound never saw a sequel or remake and it took Toby Fox to create Undertale as a sort of fan sequel. Same goes for Pizza Tower as it's based on Wario Land 4 which Nintendo has never explored ever again. Shovel Knight was based on Duck Tales for the NES, because no game was ever released like it since. Freedom Planet is a Sonic like game before Sonic Mania brought back that gameplay style. Point is these franchises get abandoned and the fans get shafted if they ever want to play them again. Anyone care that I wanna play Shatterhand for the NES, as well as Blaster Master? Put this stuff in the public domain already.
 
They (and by that I mean all big game publishers) are hilariously terrified about competition from their own old products. This is the reason they want to suppress game preservation and your ability to play old games indefinitely. They know their newer products aren't innovative enough, so they don't want to give you the ability to just play old games instead. "Consume the slop or die" is their position towards gamers. This is why Stop killing games is so important.
 
DukenukemX said:
The problem with abandonware is that the people who made it are no longer working for the company. Chances are they either left Nintendo or only got paid for the work they did and moved onto the next project. Nintendo has long made their money and everyone has moved on. Protect your IP all you want but this stuff should be public domain once it has hit a certain age. I don't mean Mickey Mouse lengths of time either. After 10 years you've made your money and it should be public domain.
View attachment 741607

People forget that Nintendo has abandoned a number of games that people still love. Earthbound never saw a sequel or remake and it took Toby Fox to create Undertale as a sort of fan sequel. Same goes for Pizza Tower as it's based on Wario Land 4 which Nintendo has never explored ever again. Shovel Knight was based on Duck Tales for the NES, because no game was ever released like it since. Freedom Planet is a Sonic like game before Sonic Mania brought back that gameplay style. Point is these franchises get abandoned and the fans get shafted if they ever want to play them again. Anyone care that I wanna play Shatterhand for the NES, as well as Blaster Master? Put this stuff in the public domain already.
Click to expand...
Earthbound did get a sequel.
 
DukenukemX said:
The problem with abandonware is that the people who made it are no longer working for the company. Chances are they either left Nintendo or only got paid for the work they did and moved onto the next project. Nintendo has long made their money and everyone has moved on. Protect your IP all you want but this stuff should be public domain once it has hit a certain age. I don't mean Mickey Mouse lengths of time either. After 10 years you've made your money and it should be public domain.

People forget that Nintendo has abandoned a number of games that people still love. Earthbound never saw a sequel or remake and it took Toby Fox to create Undertale as a sort of fan sequel. Same goes for Pizza Tower as it's based on Wario Land 4 which Nintendo has never explored ever again. Shovel Knight was based on Duck Tales for the NES, because no game was ever released like it since. Freedom Planet is a Sonic like game before Sonic Mania brought back that gameplay style. Point is these franchises get abandoned and the fans get shafted if they ever want to play them again. Anyone care that I wanna play Shatterhand for the NES, as well as Blaster Master? Put this stuff in the public domain already.
Click to expand...
If only; it's a shame that copyright likely won't get cut down anytime soon.
 
DukenukemX said:
The problem with abandonware is that the people who made it are no longer working for the company. Chances are they either left Nintendo or only got paid for the work they did and moved onto the next project. Nintendo has long made their money and everyone has moved on. Protect your IP all you want but this stuff should be public domain once it has hit a certain age. I don't mean Mickey Mouse lengths of time either. After 10 years you've made your money and it should be public domain.
Click to expand...
The problem is copyright lengths are much MUCH longer than patent lengths, and there's plenty of sane people (myself included... sometimes sane) that think patent laws are overreaching as it is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top