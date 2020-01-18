FBI: Nation-state actors have breached the US

    Two US municipalities breached so far !!!!!!!!!!!!

    "The sense of urgency in addressing this should be easy to understand.

    The bug is a so-called pre-auth RCE (pre-authentication remote code execution). Pre-auth RCEs are extremely attractive to attackers as they are easy to automate and exploit.

    Second of all, SharePoint is a very popular product, with Microsoft boasting with more than 200,000 installs across the globe, making this a huge attack surface, most of which are high-value government organizations and big corporations."

    upload_2020-1-18_18-42-41.png

    https://www.zdnet.com/article/fbi-nation-state-actors-have-breached-two-us-municipalities/
     
    erek likes this.