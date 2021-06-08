FBI Arrests Hundreds in Encrypted Chat App Sting

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,980
So,

There was this app specially marketed towards criminals, named ANoM.

Fully encrypted end to end, and only made available on special phones with a custom security image pre-installed.

You could only get one of those phones if you "knew someone".

Also, as it turns out, the developer of this app was the FBI and the Australian Intelligence Service. 🤣

The FBI and Australian Federal Police have as a result arrested hundreds of criminals who thought they were communicated securely on a trusted platform.

"It allowed the agencies to look through millions of encrypted messages between criminal enterprises, and has directly led to the arrest of suspects in Australia, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. Morrison said the cover plot had “struck a heavy blow against organized crime—not just in this country, but one that will echo… around the world.” Australian officials said they had arrested 224 people. The FBI is expected to hold its own press conference about the operation later Tuesday."

Be careful who you trust as your criminal safe space encrypted app, I guess? :p
 
HAL_404

HAL_404

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
1,105
I'm watching Live "Colonial Pipeline CEO testifies before Homeland Security committee on cyber attack", the CEO is being questioned and some of the replies are interesting

 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
18,416
Why make it public? they should have kept the operation going.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
6,451
I don't care if it is encrypted or what ever. No one should expect privacy at this point once it goes through the network.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,980
Zepher said:
Why make it public? they should have kept the operation going.
Click to expand...

Well, they kept it going for 3 years, so my best guess is, it was blown already or the criminals were starting to put two and two together, and it was no longer viable.

Nothing stays secret forever, especially when organized criminals start going to jail :p
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top