FBI Arrests Hundreds in Encrypted Chat App Sting

Zarathustra[H]
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 31,980
So,
There was this app specially marketed towards criminals, named ANoM.
Fully encrypted end to end, and only made available on special phones with a custom security image pre-installed.
You could only get one of those phones if you "knew someone".
Also, as it turns out, the developer of this app was the FBI and the Australian Intelligence Service.
The FBI and Australian Federal Police have as a result arrested hundreds of criminals who thought they were communicated securely on a trusted platform.
"It allowed the agencies to look through millions of encrypted messages between criminal enterprises, and has directly led to the arrest of suspects in Australia, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. Morrison said the cover plot had “struck a heavy blow against organized crime—not just in this country, but one that will echo… around the world.” Australian officials said they had arrested 224 people. The FBI is expected to hold its own press conference about the operation later Tuesday."
Be careful who you trust as your criminal safe space encrypted app, I guess?
There was this app specially marketed towards criminals, named ANoM.
Fully encrypted end to end, and only made available on special phones with a custom security image pre-installed.
You could only get one of those phones if you "knew someone".
Also, as it turns out, the developer of this app was the FBI and the Australian Intelligence Service.
The FBI and Australian Federal Police have as a result arrested hundreds of criminals who thought they were communicated securely on a trusted platform.
"It allowed the agencies to look through millions of encrypted messages between criminal enterprises, and has directly led to the arrest of suspects in Australia, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. Morrison said the cover plot had “struck a heavy blow against organized crime—not just in this country, but one that will echo… around the world.” Australian officials said they had arrested 224 people. The FBI is expected to hold its own press conference about the operation later Tuesday."
Be careful who you trust as your criminal safe space encrypted app, I guess?