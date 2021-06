FBI Arrests Hundreds in Encrypted Chat App Sting

So,There was this app specially marketed towards criminals, named ANoM.Fully encrypted end to end, and only made available on special phones with a custom security image pre-installed.You could only get one of those phones if you "knew someone".Also, as it turns out, the developer of this app was the FBI and the Australian Intelligence Service The FBI and Australian Federal Police have as a result arrested hundreds of criminals who thought they were communicated securely on a trusted platform.Be careful who you trust as your criminal safe space encrypted app, I guess?