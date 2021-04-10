Favorite utility to stress test 5900X for load temps?

1Wolf

1Wolf

I'd like to stress test my 5900X just to see what kind of load temps I get. I haven't overclocked it or activated PBO.

However, I had some issues with the installation of the NZXT Z73 early on and I'd like to see how my load temps are looking. The last time I overclocked a CPU was an intel 3770 back in 2015 or so. I've always used Prime95.

Is Prime95 still useful and effective with Ryzen 5000 series? Or is there some reason to stay away from Prime? Please note, I'm not necessarily trying to induce a failure in the CPU or test an overclock stability...I'd just like to see what the load temps are like.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

ive been using OCCT lately, loads everything up to make sure the system is stable or you can focus it on the cpu. prime is still fine but does work it the hardest and unrealistically, especially with avx enabled.
 
