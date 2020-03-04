Hey guys,

Wondering what everybody's favorite Linux distro is for 2020, and why. I'm looking for opinions on general use distro's (so no Kali, not interested in Arch, etc.).

I generally just stick with Ubuntu, mostly because it's so easy to use, well developed and maintained and has such a widespread user base.



I'm a software dev so I'm looking for suggestions for a new distro to migrate to.. I don't code in vi/vim so something with a nice package manager and access to some nice mainstream IDE's is a plus.



Let me know what you think, and why you prefer that distro!

Thanks for reading.