Hey guys,
Wondering what everybody's favorite Linux distro is for 2020, and why. I'm looking for opinions on general use distro's (so no Kali, not interested in Arch, etc.).
I generally just stick with Ubuntu, mostly because it's so easy to use, well developed and maintained and has such a widespread user base.
I'm a software dev so I'm looking for suggestions for a new distro to migrate to.. I don't code in vi/vim so something with a nice package manager and access to some nice mainstream IDE's is a plus.
Let me know what you think, and why you prefer that distro!
Thanks for reading.
