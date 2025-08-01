Fatekeeper (Fantasy first-person action RPG)

Publisher THQ Nordic and development subsidiary Paraglacial have announced Fatekeeper, a first-person action RPG coming to PC (Steam)...it will launch in Early Access this Winter
Venture into a handcrafted world where ruins whisper of past cataclysms...master the art of sword and sorcery and forge your path with relics, spells and choices that shape who you become in this first-person RPG...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9xHZodgC2Y
