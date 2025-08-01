  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Fatekeeper (Fantasy first-person action RPG)

polonyc2

Publisher THQ Nordic and development subsidiary Paraglacial have announced Fatekeeper, a first-person action RPG coming to PC (Steam)...it will launch in Early Access this Winter

Venture into a handcrafted world where ruins whisper of past cataclysms...master the art of sword and sorcery and forge your path with relics, spells and choices that shape who you become in this first-person RPG...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9xHZodgC2Y
 
w35t said:
Early access though 🙄
I'm definitely waiting for the finished game.

It seems kinda stupid to play early access single player games to me. I would rather experience the game at it's best, finished state. But I also usually just play through games once, and I'm not a FOMO baby.
 
