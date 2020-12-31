Fastest M.2 for Asus Rampage V Extreme X99

dpoverlord
I personally was waiting for a 4tb NVMe before I bought one as my current setup 'feels' fast.
However, I'm really drawn to the current crop. Does anyone know if the newer 4.0 lane drives would work on my mobo?
I have been leaning Samsung but I've been a bit amazed that Inland and Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 2tb seem to be better.
Any thoughts? I'm down for waiting and not in a rush but prices seem to be too good to be true. My worry is then I'll want multiple and have my games, OS, and everything on them.
