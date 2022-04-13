Fastest Current Single Slot Video Card?

IceDigger
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2001
- Messages
- 11,539
What is the current fastest single slot video card?
Unfortunately all of my pcie slots in my threadripper desktop are taken except the one underneath the current video cards second slot.
I have a 5700xt right now and its covering the last pcie slot in the case.
So need to replace the video card.
