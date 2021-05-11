Fastest cloud storage for Fiber 1 Gbps + connection

What do you want to use it for?
The cost for cloud storage adds up pretty quickly so you should definitely know how you are going to use it before committing to the spend.
Try to estimate the amount of storage you are going to need for your images and compare that cost to a cheap NAS. I have a Netgear ReadyNAS 4 bay on my network and it does a pretty decent job of holding my files. The downside though is that drives can be expensive and they will eventually wear out. Plus, while having a NAS with RAID does provide you a level of redundancy to protect against file loss, it's not perfect and you can still lose everything. If you have a need for a high level of availability, reliability, and durability, cloud storage is the way to go. Just make sure that you shop around and find a provider that doesn't charge an arm and a leg.
I use Code42 for my local backup solution to protect my NAS. They charge $10 per month, per computer protected for UNLIMITED storage. They were a good fit for me because I had close to 10TB of files that I needed backed up so other consumption based pricing models quickly became too expensive. The downside though is that your upload/download speeds were shared with other customers and can be pretty slow.