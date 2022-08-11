Fastest 1440p 27" gaming monitor for FPS

Can anyone chime in on what is the fastest 1440p 27" gaming monitors available at the moment?



I use to have the Odyssey G7 27", and that had great colors and was very fast @ 240Hz but I could notice a small amount of black smearing in certain scenarios. Then I switched to the Aourus FI27Q-X, and that was an amazing panel. Great colors like the Odyssey G7 but it was noticeably more responsive and no smearing/ghosting at all @ max refresh.



Then I got rid of it because I bought a Neo G9, had it for a year. Now I am getting rid of the Neo G9 because I went to a C242. But, I need that supplementary fast paced 240hz monitor back aswell. The aorus FI27Q-X isn't available anymore in Australia as it is discontinued. Which I find strange because it wasn't even available for purchase for very long, and is an excellent 27" 1440p fast gaming monitor.



I have the Acer xb273ugx currently but I am not the most impressed with it at the moment. I can feel the ghosting, and the brightness/contrast feels outdated as it is a 2020 gaming monitor.



So looking for another 1440p 27" fast gaming monitor.