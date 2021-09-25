Faster way to edit word in pdf document

Z

zillah

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 20, 2005
Messages
146
Dear folk

I have editable 30 pages pdf document

I need to modify it

For instance : I need to strikeout those 3 words “proposed, new, action”

What I am doing now search for each word within 30 pages to cross them

Is there a faster way like find and replace ?

Thx

Attached is just an example (not origin document) to what I want to do

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top