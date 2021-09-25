Faster way to edit word in pdf document

Dear folk
I have editable 30 pages pdf document
I need to modify it
For instance : I need to strikeout those 3 words “proposed, new, action”
What I am doing now search for each word within 30 pages to cross them
Is there a faster way like find and replace ?
Thx
Attached is just an example (not origin document) to what I want to do
