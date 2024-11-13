Farming Simulator 25

applegrcoug said:
We will get it, but waiting for Christmas.

Not sure why I need a simulator for what I actually do...

Maybe in 25 they've included third party audits, government compliance and lawsuits to increase the realism.
I like to think FS25 takes place in an alternate reality where the government doesn't screw with farmers.
 
