Farmers Insurance Data Breach Impacts 1.1 Million People After Salesforce Attack

"The company says that its investigation determined that customers' names, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, and/or last four digits of Social Security numbers were stolen during the breach. Farmers began sending data breach notifications to impacted individuals on August 22, with a sample notification [1, 2] shared with the Maine Attorney General's Office, stating that a combined total of 1,111,386 customers were impacted. While Farmers did not disclose the name of the third-party vendor, BleepingComputer has learned that the data was stolen in the widespread Salesforce data theft attacks that have impacted numerous organizations this year.Further reading: Google Suffers Data Breach in Ongoing Salesforce Data Theft Attacks"
Source: https://it.slashdot.org/story/25/08...cts-11-million-people-after-salesforce-attack
